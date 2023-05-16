Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SilverBow Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 518.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 136.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SBOW. TheStreet cut SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of SBOW opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.34. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.77 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 65.36%. Equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.