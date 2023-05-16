Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $2,443,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth $11,345,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

UNG stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

