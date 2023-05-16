Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 322,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115,289 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0 %

ISRG stock opened at $307.91 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.79 and its 200-day moving average is $259.89. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,516 shares of company stock worth $18,551,964. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.