Tezos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.91 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003291 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $834.08 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003449 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003091 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 959,249,418 coins and its circulating supply is 938,053,411 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

