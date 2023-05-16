Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.91 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $834.08 million and $12.91 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003449 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003091 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 959,249,418 coins and its circulating supply is 938,053,411 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

