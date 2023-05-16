The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Summitry LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Summitry LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.4% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $46,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,913,641. The company has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 50,639 shares worth $3,930,930. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

