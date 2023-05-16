The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

