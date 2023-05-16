The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 523,523 shares of company stock valued at $32,907,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.19. 2,506,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,717,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $273.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

