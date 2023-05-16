The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.036 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Hershey has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hershey to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,015 shares of company stock worth $9,954,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,308,000 after acquiring an additional 360,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

