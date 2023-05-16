The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 840.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,015 shares of company stock worth $9,954,591. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $270.04. The company had a trading volume of 175,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,477. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

