The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,473,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.58 and its 200 day moving average is $306.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

