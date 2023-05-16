The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,854,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

