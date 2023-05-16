The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,929,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,699,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

