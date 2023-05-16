The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 788 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 788 ($9.87).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGE shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.71) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Numis Securities lowered shares of The Sage Group to an “add” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 965 ($12.09) to GBX 880 ($11.02) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 812.40 ($10.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 781.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 772.17. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 826 ($10.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,249.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

