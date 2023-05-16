The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,124. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $278.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.44 and its 200-day moving average is $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

