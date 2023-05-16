The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Williams Companies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,837 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,071,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,541,000 after acquiring an additional 928,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. 2,754,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

