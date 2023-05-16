Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.6 %

TRI opened at C$166.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$172.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$161.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$120.57 and a one year high of C$180.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

