Threshold Trading Down 7.6% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $272.19 million and $4.74 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,090.16 or 1.00037303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,529,887.026155 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0271401 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,348,039.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

