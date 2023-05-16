Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,423,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,183,488 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Tingo Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60.

Tingo Group Company Profile

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

