Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 117,739 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1,726.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,739 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of APA by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 128,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,129,000 after purchasing an additional 301,695 shares during the period. Finally, Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.