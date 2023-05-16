Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 881.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $75.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

