Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

