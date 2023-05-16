Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,384. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

