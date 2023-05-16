Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $2,047.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,077.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,775.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,607.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

