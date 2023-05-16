Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 211.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,714 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 108,671 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

