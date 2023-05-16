Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,384. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

