Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $9.18 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 247,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.42, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $61.50.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

