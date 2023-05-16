Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,510 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 2.96% of Mayville Engineering worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 32.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.85. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

