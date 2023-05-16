Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 34,500 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SM. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

