Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.61.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of APO opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.07%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,121 shares of company stock valued at $69,362,134 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

