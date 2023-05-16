Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.