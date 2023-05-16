Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 85,476 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.9 %

Intel stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

