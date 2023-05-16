Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 18,905 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Fabrinet worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,459,000 after acquiring an additional 93,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,736,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after buying an additional 102,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.