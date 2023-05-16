Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 861 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

