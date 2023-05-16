Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 924 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VBR stock opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.90 and a 200 day moving average of $162.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.