Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,603,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,947,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in UBS Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in UBS Group by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,131,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.1 %

UBS Group Profile

NYSE:UBS opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

