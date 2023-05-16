Torah Network (VP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41.04 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for $6.18 or 0.00022917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Torah Network has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $41.04 million and $123,376.21 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.35360433 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $144,901.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

