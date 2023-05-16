Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $77.00 at DA Davidson

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.16.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TTD opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $100,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after buying an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

