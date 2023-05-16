Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $77.00 at DA Davidson

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.16.
Trade Desk Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of TTD opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $100,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after buying an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
