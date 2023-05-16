Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 25,607 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 229% compared to the average volume of 7,795 call options.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. 7,466,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,197,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,344,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,227,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,197,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,344,269.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,069. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

