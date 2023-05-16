Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS.

Trevena Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of TRVN opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.05. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 685,800 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Trevena

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRVN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

