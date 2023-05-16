Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Trevena has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $12.22.

Get Trevena alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Trevena

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRVN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.