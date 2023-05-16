Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 51500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Trillium Gold Mines

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

