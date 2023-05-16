Truist Financial Trims Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price to $42.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRNS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
MRNS stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $435.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $333,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $9,219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 50,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,025,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 588,135 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
