Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Trupanion worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $103,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 123.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $22,280,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 211.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $837.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.70. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,176,975 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

