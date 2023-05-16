Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 756 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

KHC opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

