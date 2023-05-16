Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 182 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after acquiring an additional 945,422 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,216,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

