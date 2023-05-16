Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of C opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on C. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

