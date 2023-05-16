Trust Co. of Vermont Has $426,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

WY stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

