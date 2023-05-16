Trust Co. of Vermont Has $451,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,284,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

