Trust Co. of Vermont Has $471,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

